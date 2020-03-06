Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6CB ISIN: KY30744W1070 Ticker-Symbol: F1F 
Tradegate
06.03.20
16:24 Uhr
10,200 Euro
-0,600
-5,56 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FARFETCH LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FARFETCH LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,950
10,000
20:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FARFETCH
FARFETCH LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FARFETCH LIMITED10,200-5,56 %