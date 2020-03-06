Anton Chan, William Ma, John Tan and Eva Shen Talk about Opportunities in China Panel Discussion at Greenwich Economic Forum Video Archives - Traders Network Show - Equities News

Full-Length Video Archives Now Available: Standard Chartered Bank's Anton Chan and John Tan, NOAH Holding's William Ma and Guotai Junan's Eva Shen live at The Greenwich Economic Forum

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2020 / Equities News announces the releases of Anton Chan, William Ma, John Tan and Eva Shen discussing Opportunities in China panel video archives from the Greenwich Economic Forum. See full-length video archive coverage of this dynamic session with top venture capital leaders. The Greenwich Economic Forum is a global alternative investment industry conference that convenes some of the brightest minds in global finance for discussions on global trade, capital markets and, investing - representing more than $17 trillion AUM.

Highlights

Greater Bay Area (GBA) in Southern China has a population of 68 million with GDP of $1.5 trillion

In 2018, global investors poured an estimated $81 billion into Chinese start ups

Internet and tech. deals have accounted for approx. 85% of China's PE growth over the past 5 years

Watch video: See Full-length Coverage

Event Details

Event: Greenwich Economic Forum

Guests: Anton Chan, William Ma, John Tan and Eva Shen

Release Dates: Mar 6, 2020

Location: Greenwich, Connecticut

Network: Equities News

Show: Traders Network Show

Executive Producer: Matt Bird

YouTube Archive: Click Here

About Greenwich Economic Forum

The Greenwich Economic Forum is an elite international gathering of leaders in global finance.

Founded in 2018 by Wall Street veterans Bruce McGuire and Jim Aiello, GEF convenes some of the brightest minds in global finance, business, media and Government for discussion and debate on the defining issues of our times. Topics on the agenda of the Forum include central bank policy, global markets & asset allocation, international trade policy, ESG investing, and the bilateral relationship between the US and China.

Greenwich is famous as the "hedge fund capital of the world" and many of the leading hedge fund and private equity firms are represented at the Forum. While a finance conference at its core, GEF strives to promote diversity of connectivity and thought and we welcome cultural influencers to join the discussion.

About Traders Network Show

The Traders Network Show (an Equities News original program) is a not-for-profit business news program covering full-length economic development and impact events around the Greenwich; Greenwich Economic Forum, OECD, EU Parliament, Vatican, U.S. Department of Commerce, United Nations and more.

Hosted by Matt Bird and David Nelson, the Traders Network Show interviews the front-page titans, government officials, CEO's, influencers and power executives making headlines today on how economic development and impact strategy is shaping our emerging growth economies.

