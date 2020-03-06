

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Friday as worries about the potential financial damage due to the coronavirus prompted investors to shun riskier assets and seek the safe haven of the yellow metal.



The dollar's sharp decline and falling U.S. treasury yields supported gold's uptick.



The dollar index dropped to 95.71 before regaining some lost ground. Still, at 96.11, the index was down as much as 0.74% from previous close.



Gold futures for April ended up $4.40, or about 0.3%, at $1,672.40 an ounce. The contract rose to a high of $1,690.70 before giving up a significant portion of its gains.



On Thursday, gold futures for April ended up $25.00, or 1.5%, at $1,668.00 an ounce.



Silver futures for May ended down $0.130 at $17.263 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $2.5605 per pound, down $0.0125 from previous close.



Worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus spread continue to take a toll of riskier assets such as equities.



According to reports, the virus has infected over 100,000 people worldwide, and has killed more than 3,300 people.



The number of new infections due to the virus has risen in Italy, Greece, France and Iran. A cruise ship has been halted off the Californian coast to test passengers showing symptoms of the disease.



The Asian Development Bank has said the coronavirus outbreak will cut global growth by 0,1 to 0.4%, and will have a significant impact on developing Asian economies.



The outbreak and subsequent spread of the coronavirus 'has brought with it new risks to the economic outlook', New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Thursday.



This week's 50-basis points rate cut was 'strong policy action' that provides 'meaningful support to the economy and will help sustain the economic expansion. But 'the outlook is evolving and highly uncertain', he added.



In economic news today, a report from the Labor Department showed employment in the U.S. surged up by 273,000 jobs in February, matching the upwardly revised spike in January.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 175,000 jobs compared to the jump of 225,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



With the much stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate unexpectedly edged down to 3.5% in February from 3.6% in January. The rate had been expected to remain unchanged.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $45.3 billion in January from a revised $48.6 billion in December.



