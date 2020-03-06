Technavio has been monitoring the bicycle market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.5 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd., Insera Sena. PT., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Tandem Group Plc and Trek Bicycle Corp. are some of the major market participants. The environmental economic benefits of bicycles will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Environmental economic benefits of bicycles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Bicycle Market is segmented as below:
Product
- On-road and Track Bicycles
- Off-road Bicycles
- X-road and Hybrid Bicycles
Propulsion
- Manual Bicycles
- Motor-assisted Bicycles
End-Users
- Adults
- Children
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geographic Segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bicycle market report covers the following areas:
- Bicycle Market Size
- Bicycle Market Trends
- Bicycle Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increase in demand for titanium-based bicycles as one of the prime reasons driving the bicycle market growth during the next few years.
Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bicycle market, including some of the vendors such as GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd., Insera Sena. PT., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Tandem Group Plc and Trek Bicycle Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bicycle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the bicycle market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market Outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- On-road and track bicycles Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Off-road bicycles Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- X-road and hybrid bicycles Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Adults Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Children Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PROPULSION
- Market segmentation by propulsion
- Comparison by propulsion
- Manual bicycles Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Motor-assisted bicycles Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by propulsion
PART 11: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing popularity of bicycle rental services
- Increase in demand for titanium-based bicycles
- Emergence of foldable bicycles
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accell Group NV
- Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.
- Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd.
- Insera Sena. PT.
- Merida Industry Co. Ltd.
- Tandem Group Plc
- Trek Bicycle Corp.
PART 17: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 18: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
