Kevin Brandes: CargoQuotes Announces the Expansion of its Team - Company Staff Increasing to Support Company's Growth

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2020 / CargoQuotes, LLC today announced the opening of two additional Logistics Account Executive positions to support the continued growth of the company. Both positions will be focused on developing strong, mutually beneficial relationships with customers and carriers that deliver on the company's commitment to integrity, responsiveness, and competitiveness. These additional positions will be key to the continued rapid growth of the company and for building the leadership bench strength needed to support the company's needs in the future.
"At CargoQuotes, we are growing rapidly and are looking for hard-working, goal-oriented, driven individuals to join us on our journey," says Kevin Brandes, CEO at CargoQuotes.
The Logistics Account Executive requires a number of abilities and skills, such as:
- Sales
- Operations
- Pricing
- Negotiations
For more information on any of CargoQuotes services, visit http://cargoquotes.com/careers/ .
About CargoQuotes: CargoQuotes, LLC is a full-service freight brokerage service provider committed to connecting our customers with a network of reliable carriers who will deliver their cargo on-time and intact. We offer solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal and expedited.
