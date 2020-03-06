Idaho Champion Gold Canada Inc.: Idaho Champion Closes Over Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2020 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO) ("Champion" or the "Company"), a discovery-focused gold exploration company, announces that it has closed the final tranche of the oversubscribed non-brokered private placement offering announced on January 13, 2020. As part of the closing of this final tranche, the Company issued 6,250,000 units for gross proceeds of $500,000. The Company paid a cash finders' fee of $21,880 and issued 273,500 finders' warrants. This private placement resulted in the Company receiving total proceeds of $1,204,187.

On January 13, 2020, Champion announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,500,000 units at a price of $0.08 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferrable purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 60 months from date of the issue. All securities issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The proceeds of the financing will be used for funding an exploration program at the Baner Gold and Champagne Projects in Idaho, USA and for general working capital purposes.

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100% owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO". Idaho Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and a contributing citizen to the local communities where we operate. Idaho Champion takes our social license seriously and employ local community members and services in our operations.

