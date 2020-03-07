LONDON, March 5 (WNM/Reuters/Simon Jessop) - Switzerland's UBS said the value of its "sustainable' investments rose by more than 50% to nearly $500 billion in 2019, while lending to the energy and utilities sectors fell by 40% as it tightened its rules. UBS, which has assets of more than 3.6 trillion Swiss francs ($3.76 trillion) and invests for some of the world's richest individuals, has increasingly looked to carve out a market-leading position in sustainable investing. That comes as policymakers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...