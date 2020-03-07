Technavio has been monitoring the protective workwear market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 779.1 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., MSA Safety Inc. and Sioen Industries NV. are some of the major market participants. The rising number of construction activities in Europe will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising number of construction activities in Europe has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Protective Workwear Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Protective Workwear Market in Europe is segmented as below:

End-User

Manufacturing

Construction

Healthcare

Others

Geographic Segmentation

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Protective Workwear Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our protective workwear market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Protective Workwear Market in Europe Size

Protective Workwear Market in Europe Trends

Protective Workwear Market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing emphasis on smart protective workwear as one of the prime reasons driving the protective workwear market in Europe growth during the next few years.

Protective Workwear Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the protective workwear market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., MSA Safety Inc. and Sioen Industries NV. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the protective workwear market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Protective Workwear Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist protective workwear market in Europe growth during the next five years

Estimation of the protective workwear market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the protective workwear market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of protective workwear market in Europe vendors

