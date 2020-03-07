

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) said that one of the four production lines at its part-owned aluminium plant Albras in Brazil has been shut down due to a fire in an electrical transformer on Friday morning local time.



The fire has been put out and the incident did not cause any people-related injuries. The other three lines have not been affected and are running as normal, the company said.



Albras will investigate the cause of the fire in cooperation with local authorities. Albras has a total production capacity of 460,000 tonnes per year.



Hydro owns 51 percent of Albras, while the remaining 49 percent is owned by Nippon Amazon Aluminium Co. Ltd.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

