Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 08.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852549 ISIN: US30231G1022 Ticker-Symbol: XONA 
Tradegate
06.03.20
21:59 Uhr
42,120 Euro
-2,535
-5,68 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,145
42,425
07.03.
42,075
42,120
06.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EXXON
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION42,120-5,68 %