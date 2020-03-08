Vienna Airport Group (Flughafen Wien): Vienna Airport Group reportetd an increase in revenues of 7.2 % to Euro 857.6 mn in 2019, and net profit for the periode of Euro 175.7 mn. "Flughafen Wien AG is developing very well, as shown by a 7.2% growth in revenue and 15.7% increase in the net profit for the period. For this reason, we will propose an increase in the dividend by 27.0% to Euro 1.13/share to the upcoming Annual General Meeting, from which employees will also profit. We expect further growth in 2020, which in turn also creates new jobs and added value", says Günther Ofner, Member of the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG. The number of employees at the Vienna Airport site will climb to 25,000 in 2020, and seven new companies have already located their business ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...