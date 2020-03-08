Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 08.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 632305 ISIN: AT0000730007 Ticker-Symbol: AZ2 
Xetra
06.03.20
17:35 Uhr
30,780 Euro
-0,280
-0,90 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
ANDRITZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANDRITZ AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,640
31,400
17:33
30,940
31,080
06.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMS
AMS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMS AG28,800-0,52 %
ANDRITZ AG30,780-0,90 %
AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG14,230-6,13 %
OMV AG35,300-3,42 %