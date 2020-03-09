

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.1 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 544.685 trillion yen.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.9 percent, which would have been unchanged from January.



Excluding trusts, bank lending advanced an annual 2.1 percent to 474.788 trillion yen. That also exceeded forecasts for a gain of 2.0 percent, which was the same as in the previous month.



Lending from trusts gained 0.9 percent on year to 69.896 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks surged an annual 33.8 percent to 3.430 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX