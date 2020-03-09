OPPO Launches All-round 5G Flagship Find X2 Series, Setting New Benchmarks in the 5G Era

DUBAI, UAE, Mar. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO has unveiled its Find X2 series - a flagship lineup of 5G devices featuring a range of cutting-edge technologies that demonstrate OPPO's commitment to the 5G ecosystem.

The company's much-anticipated smartphone series delivers an all-around powerful camera experience and battery life, with one of the most advanced screens in the industry.

With a customized Sony sensor IMX689, the Find X2 Pro brings users an upgraded all-around photography and video experience that transforms the way we capture life's important moments.

The device is equipped with a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED screen, an all-around ultra-vision-camera system, the industry's fastest 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging technology and the most advanced 5G mobile platform-Snapdragon 865. The Find X2 Pro is also the first smartphone to support all-pixel omnidirectional focus and up to 12bit color photo capturing.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA, said: "To deliver a holistic 5G experience to our users, OPPO is constantly innovating all aspects of our products - from screen, photography, charging, battery life, and design. The clear, smooth, and professional display of the OPPO Find X2 series sets a new standard for flagship smartphones, bringing mobile interaction and display experience to a new level in the 5G era."

120Hz QHD+ professional display improves all-round visual experience

Both Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are equipped with an OPPO customized 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen with more than one billion variations of color display capabilities, bringing a visual revolution in resolution, color, refresh rate and brightness. With a resolution of 3168 * 1440, 513 ppi, ultra-low screen reflectivity and a maximum screen brightness of up to 1200nit, it creates a clear and comfortable display in any environment.

Exploded view of screen structure, showing O1 Ultra Vision Engine

Equipped with the O1 Ultra Vision Engine, the Find X2 series supports Motion Clear and HDR video enhancement. The Find X2 series has built in powerful audio performance, equipped with high-power dual speakers and Dolby Atmos, it can intelligently match application scenarios - such as music, movies and games - to bring users an immersive audio and video entertainment experience.

Versatile and professional Ultra Vision Camera System

Find X2 Pro is equipped with a triple-camera combination, 48MP wide-angle lens + 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 13MP telephoto lens, whilst supporting 10x hybrid zoom.

The Find X2 Pro wide angle camera (main camera) adopts a customized flagship sensor. The Sony IMX689 has the largest sensor size among all 48MP mobile camera sensors in the industry. The powerful image sensor combined with dual native ISO technology and f/1.7 large aperture, delivers powerful lowlight shooting capabilities.

The Find X2 Pro is the first smartphone to support All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF (phase-detect auto focus), with capability of achieving 100% pixel focusing and omnidirectional focusing.

Find X2 Pro is equipped with a second-generation 10x hybrid zoom. The brand new OIS driver chip, combined with image multi-focus fusion technology and an ultra-resolution algorithm, can ensure the consistency of color and white balance when switching between three cameras. This makes the zooming process more natural and smoother. The Ultra Night Mode can cover all focal lengths with a maximum zoom of 60x, easily facilitating telephoto night shoots. A maximum of 30x smooth zooming is also achievable on video shooting.

Find X2 Pro is equipped with Ultra Steady Video Pro and the Ultra Steady Video. Based on the 48MP and 120° ultra-wide-angle lens, with the brand new upgraded image stabilization algorithm, users can easily capture a wide-angle motion picture.

Find X2 Pro not only supports 4K 60fps video shooting, but also supports Live HDR video recording. Furthermore, Find X2 series is equipped with the video editing tool Soloop. It integrates fun recording, easy editing and quick sharing, so users can edit videos and share personal stories with just one click.

Powerful performance and appearance: on the inside and out

Find X2 series is one of the first mobile phones in the industry to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. This guarantees a seamless user experience.

Connecting users to the 5G era

As an all-round 5G flagship, the Find X2 series supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G. Both products use a 360-degree surround antenna group design to intelligently match the best antenna group and ensure the mobile phone signal remains in the optimum state.

To effectively navigate the complex network environments such as 4G, 5G, and WiFi, the Find X2 series integrates OPPO Smart 5G technology. It supports 5G + 4G dual-receiver, dual-card, and dual-standby with a more stable network. The device is capable of freely switching network systems according to the network conditions.

Super-fast charging technology

In terms of battery life, Find X2 and Find X2 Pro adopt 4200mAh and 4260mAh batteries respectively. Both are equipped with industry-leading 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge. This is the fastest and safest charging technology in the mobile phone industry. SuperVOOC 2.0 can fully charge the Find X2 Pro in just 38 minutes.

Simple and sophisticated design

The Find X2 series adopts a front and back sleek double-curve body design. The front of Find X2 series is covered with Corning Gorilla's sixth-generation glass panel. The advanced COP packaging technology and the 67.8° curved surface design creates a visually borderless effect, making the phone round and smooth to touch.

In addition to gradient glass, the Find X2 series adopts two new premium-quality materials - ceramic and vegan leather.

ColorOS 7.1 debuts to global users

As OPPO's latest iteration of its customized Android 10-based operating system, ColorOS 7.1 delivers a lightweight visual approach that simplifies the user interface, with a more intuitive animation system, and refined sound effects, allowing users to focus more on their content.

In addition to icon customization, ColorOS 7.1 specially adapted Dark Mode to the top 200 popular third party apps, opening up a superb reading experience in all-day conditions, whilst simultaneously improving battery life by 38%.

ColorOS 7.1 caters to more intuitive interactions. For example, the new weather-adaptive alarm automatically adjusts alarm sounds to the weather, while an upgraded haptic design helps deliver clearer, crisper touch response sounds and a more realistic touch experience.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marks the beginning of a journey to explore and pioneer extraordinary technology. Today, OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through smart devices, ColorOS, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centres around the world, as well as an International Design Center in London, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Levant.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market - product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

