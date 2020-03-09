Alfredo Jaar Hasselblad Award Winner 2020

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hasselblad Foundation is pleased to announce that Alfredo Jaar is the recipient of the 2020 Hasselblad Foundation International Award in Photography for the sum of SEK 1,000,000 (approx. USD 100,000). Alfredo Jaar is the 40th winner of the Hasselblad Award. The award ceremony will take place in Gothenburg, Sweden, on October 19, 2020. The following day, October 20, an exhibition of Alfredo Jaar's work will open at the Hasselblad Center. A book about the artist will be published by Verlag der Buchhandlung Walther König, with an essay by Jacques Rancière.

The Foundation's citation regarding the Hasselblad Award Laureate 2020, Alfredo Jaar:

"Alfredo Jaar explores complex socio-political issues, bringing to the fore the ethics of representation. Through quiet and meditative works, Jaar confronts issues of great magnitude, bearing witness to humanitarian disasters and attesting to the impact of military conflict, political corruption and economic inequality throughout the world. His photographs, films, elaborate installations and community-based projects provocatively disturb common perceptions of reality. At the heart of his practice is what Jaar refers to as the politics of images, questioning the way we use and consume images, while pointing to the limitations of photography and the media to represent significant events."

The jury for the Hasselblad Award 2020:

Joshua Chuang Senior Curator of Photography, New York Public Library, USA

Thyago Nogueira, Jury Chair, Head of the Contemporary Photography Department, Instituto Moreira Salles, Brazil

Anna-Kaisa Rastenberger, Professor of Exhibition Studies and Spatiality, Academy of Fine Arts, Uniarts, Finland

Laura Serani, Independent Curator, Italy/France

Yiannis Toumazis, Director NiMAC and Assistant Professor Frederick University, Cyprus

"I feel extremely honoured and proud to receive this incredible acknowledgment. I would like to express my awe and deep gratitude to the Hasselblad Foundation and some of the former recipients of this award who have taught me so much, like Daido Moriyama, Bernd & Hilla Becher, Robert Frank, Susan Meiselas, William Klein and Henri Cartier-Bresson. I have focused the totality of my practice on the politics of images and this generous recognition gives me the support and strength to continue my journey in these dark times," said Alfredo Jaar.

The Hasselblad Foundation was established in 1979 under the terms of the last will and testament of Erna and Victor Hasselblad. The Foundation's annual international award for outstanding achievements in photography was awarded for the first time in 1980 and has been presented since then.

