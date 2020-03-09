The global tea market is poised to grow by USD 13.24 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200308005007/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tea Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Tea Market Analysis Report by Product (Black tea, Green tea, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/tea-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the functional benefits of tea. In addition, the rapid rise in the consumption of green tea is anticipated to boost the growth of the tea market.

The consumption of tea is mainly driven by various functional benefits it offers. For example, white tea contains antioxidants that reduce the damage caused to the human body by pollution and also helps in preventing cancer and degenerative diseases. Similarly, the consumption of green tea lowers the risk of stroke and heart attack as it reduces the level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the body. Many such functional benefits are increasing the consumption of tea across the world.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Tea Market Companies:

Arteasans Beverages LLC

Arteasans Beverages LLC operates the business through the Tea segment. Green Tea and Black Tea are the key products offered by the company.

Associated British Foods Plc

Associated British Foods Plc operates its business through segments such as Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The company offers a wide range of tea products under the brand Twinings. Some of the key offerings include CHOCOLATE COCONUT INDULGENCE GREEN TEA and LEMON GINGER.

ITO EN Ltd.

ITO EN Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Tea leaves and beverages, Restaurant, and Others. The company offers a wide range of green, white, oolong, black, pu-erh, herbal, matcha, and artisan tea. Some of the key offerings include Australian Shincha, Silver Needle, Iron Goddess Superior, Lapsang Souchong, Hibiscus, and Matcha Love Usucha.

Nestlé SA

Nestlé SA operates its business through segments such as Powdered and Liquid Beverages, Water, Milk products and Ice cream, Nutrition and Health Science, and Other. The company offers a wide range of tea products. Some of the key offerings include NESTEA Premium Cardamom Tea Premix and NESTEA Plain Tea Premix.

Numi Inc.

Numi Inc. operates its business through segments such as Tea bags, Loose tea, Bottled tea, Concentrates, and Others. The company offers a wide range of tea products. Some of the key offerings of the company include HOLISTIC TEA and GREEN TEA.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Tea Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Black tea

Green tea

Others

Tea Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Tea Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Fruit Tea Market Global fruit tea market by type (conventional fruit tea and organic fruit tea) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global White Tea Market Global white tea market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200308005007/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/