Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920876 ISIN: GB0006731235 Ticker-Symbol: AFO1 
Tradegate
06.03.20
18:40 Uhr
25,030 Euro
-0,560
-2,19 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,770
25,270
08.03.
25,090
25,470
06.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC25,030-2,19 %
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC ADR24,200-3,97 %