Montag, 09.03.2020

WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 Ticker-Symbol: XPG 
Frankfurt
06.03.20
08:04 Uhr
23,320 Euro
-0,580
-2,43 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
09.03.2020 | 07:05
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Share buyback

Schibsted has on 06 March 2020 purchased 109,000 own A-shares at an average price of NOK 243.4038 per share and 31,000 own B-shares at an average price of NOK 230.6099 on the Oslo Stock Exchange. After these transactions, Schibsted owns a total of 3,523,267 own A-shares and 1,397,176 own B-shares.

The transaction is part of the buyback program that Schibsted announced 16 July 2019, stating an ambition to buy back up to 2% of the Company's shares.
Accumulated, Schibsted has bought back 1.97% of the shares since the program commenced.

Oslo, 09 March 2020
SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

