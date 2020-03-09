Unternehmensmitteilung für den Kapitalmarkt



Göttingen (pta005/09.03.2020/07:00) - Der Heroes AG ist es gelungen mit HM Sports ein umfangreiches Joint Venture abzuschließen. Heros hat somit zugrif auf weltweite Lizenzen von Fußball und sportclubs im Bereich Merchandising...



Founded in 2003, HM Sports is an international sports consulting agency based in Vienna, Austria, with offices in London, Monaco and Bahrain.



Sport unites people. HM Sports unites the USP of your brand with the suitable sports platform thus catering for a positive spill-over effect.



HM Sports provides you with access to decision-makers in the sporting world and carries out negotiations for you efficiently and with high expertise.



Our analytic approach has earned us the trust of and the access to the top teams and athletes.



We can thus attract attention and a positive image for your brand through such sports partnerships.



HM Sports is a full-service agency that supports you at any project level right from the start to its eventual realisation.



SPONSORSHIP CONSULTING



- MATCHING USP BRAND - USP SPORT - NEGOTIATIONS & CONTRACTING - MONITORING & REALISATION - BRAND PROMOTION - EXCLUSIVE FAN INTERACTION - BRAND AMBASSADORS - ON- & OFFLINE PR - SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS - SOURCING EXCLUSIVE CONTENT



SPORTS INVESTMENT CONSULTING - IDENTIFICATION OF SUITABLE ASSETS - ESTABLISHMENT OF CONTACTS - PROCESS MONITORING



ATHLETE & TEAM MANAGEMENT - SCOUTING - PR & MEDIA WORK - SPONSORSHIP



Aussender: Heroes AG Adresse: Nonnenstieg 35, 37075 Göttingen Land: Deutschland Ansprechpartner: Natella Kokaya E-Mail: info@riskdirect.de Website: heroes-ag.de



ISIN(s): DE000A0B9VF9 (Aktie) Börsen: Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf



