EN IEC 62115:2020 is the European version of the international IEC 62115:2017 electric toy standard. Technically the standards are the same, as the aim is to achieve worldwide harmonization. The publication of a separate European standard was needed in order to comply with some formal requirements of the European Toy Safety Directive 2009/48/EC.



These specific European requirements are included in a separate amendment - EN IEC 62115:2020: A11:2020.

The separate amendment includes:

References to other relevant European standards, like the EN 71-series and relevant European directives

The relationship between the standard and the essential safety requirements of the EU Toy Safety irective 2009/48/EC

A rationale explaining the requirements of the standard

The standard and amendment were published on February 21, 2020 and should be soon available for sale with CENELEC standards organizations.



The standard still needs to be harmonized. This means that it needs to be accepted by the EU Commission and Member States by publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU). Only then it can be used to show compliance to the EU Toy Safety Directive 2009/48/EC.



In order to allow industry to adapt to new requirements there is normally a transitional period during which the old and the new version of the standard can be used. This transitional period is not yet known but may be expected to be two years.



Although the new standard is technically the same as IEC 62115:2017, there are major changes to the currently harmonized EN 62115:2005/A12:2015.



Major changes between the currently harmonized EN 62115:2005/A12:2015 and the new EN IEC 62115:2020 and amendment A11:2020 include:

Changes regarding preconditioning (tests are to be performed with or without preconditioning, whatever is most unfavorable)

Button and coin batteries: new requirements and new warnings. Button and coin batteries are likely to be ingested by children. The new requirements should make them less accessible

New requirements for the safety of remote controls supplied with electrical ride-on toys

New requirements and instructions for electric toys to be connected to class 1 equipment

New requirements for supply via USB connection

Clarification of humidity and moisture requirements

Change of requirements regarding impact resistance for enclosures, the impact energy reduced from 0.7J to 0.5J

Assessment of LED is modified using LED technical data sheet

