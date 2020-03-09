INVISTA's technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT) and Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co., Ltd (Hengli) announce that Hengli's 4th PTA line has reached full rate.

This PTA line of 2.5 million tonnes per annum capacity, located in Changxing Island, Dalian City, Liaoning Province, utilizes INVISTA's P8 PTA technology with industry leading variable cost, capital productivity and environmental performance, came online on January 8th, 2020. This PTA line also produces benzoic acid as co-product, utilising INVISTA's proprietary R2R technology.

Mike Pickens, IPT President, commented, "I congratulate Hengli on the successful operation of its PTA Line 4. Both Hengli and INVISTA teams have demonstrated extraordinary commitment under difficult circumstances. The successful start-up of Hengli's fourth line yet again demonstrates INVISTA's capability in technology transfer in the global PTA market."

INVISTA's industry-leading PTA technology, including its latest version of P8 technology, is available as a license package from IPT. For more information, please visit the IPT website at www.ipt.invista.com.

About INVISTA

From the fibers in your carpet to the plastic in your automobiles, INVISTA's commitment to continuous improvement has led its employees to develop some of the most durable, versatile polymers and fibers in the world. A subsidiary of Koch Industries since 2004, INVISTA brings to market the proprietary ingredients for nylon 6,6 and recognized brands including STAINMASTER, CORDURA and ANTRON. INVISTA also offers specialty chemical intermediates and process technologies. See the bigger picture at INVISTA.com.

About Hengli Group:

Hengli Group is an international company that owns a diversity of business: petrochemical, advanced polyester materials, textiles, trading, finance and thermal power. In 2018, Hengli's total revenue was 371.7 billion RMB, ranking No. 181 in the Fortune Global 500 list. Hengli operates the largest PTA plant in the world combined with the biggest performance fibre textile production base.

