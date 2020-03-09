Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: LFDE ISIN: FR0013030152) leader in industrial ecology, announces the improvement of its Gaïa rating which assesses ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), and is now ranked 24th amongst the 131 companies with a turnover of less than 150 million.

Gaïa Rating is the base rating agency for mid-size French listed companies. The rating is performed on more than 150 extra-financial criteria related to environment, social and governance.

LFDE exceeds the average of the Energy sector and of the Gaïa 230 panel

La Française de l'Énergie has achieved an overall rating of 58/100, compared to an average of 37/100 for the 131 companies with a turnover of less than 150 million and thus is ranked 24th in this category. LFDE also surpasses the average performance of the "conventional and renewable energies" category as well as that of the Gaïa panel including 230 companies.

La Française de l'Énergie specifically excels in its relationship with suppliers, with a score of 100/100, as well as the quality of both its Social Policy (86/100) and its Environmental Policy (79/100).

For the 3rd consecutive year, the company recorded an improvement in its Gaïa rating. This increase of 9 points compared to 2018 (49/100) confirms the fulfilment of La Française de l'Énergie's commitments on key standards such as safety of its personnel and operations (HSE) or action against climate change.

Julien Moulin, President of La Française de l'Énergie, declares: "We are proud of the improvement of our ESG rating by Ethifinance, which confirms La Française de l'Énergie's place as a responsible company, leader in energy recovery in short circuits. ESG values are in the center of La Française de l'Énergie's commitment to foster local development and to reduce the carbon footprint of the regions where it operates. I therefore warmly thank all my colleagues and partners who contribute on a daily basis to this achievement".

Coronavirus epidemic: no impact on the activities of the Group

In an uncertain macro-economic and health environment, marked by the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, this rating highlights the resilience of La Française de l'Énergie's business model. To date, risk analysis confirms the company's activities are not affected by the consequences of the epidemic. All our facilities are managed and controlled remotely, and our activity has no dependence on suppliers located in the main countries affected by the Covid-19, such as China or Italy, hence allowing for a safe continuation of our operations.

About La Française de l'Énergie

La Française de l'Energie is a Lorraine SME, leader in industrial ecology, specializing in producing the gas present directly in the coal and in the former coal mines of France and Belgium. Thanks to its recognised know-how in geology and engineering combined to its local positioning, La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, replacing imported energy by energy local and cleaner energy. La Française de l'Energie is on a significant growth path and aims to become a major player in the energy sector in Europe. The company is labelled as a young innovative company by Bpifrance.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

