The Australian federal government said last week that it will curtail funding for the five-year Energy Transition Hub research initiative.From pv magazine Australia The Australian federal government has pulled the plug on two years of funding for the Energy Transition Hub, an international research project, before it releases a technology roadmap that will shift funding from renewables-based carbon-reduction solutions to other "technology-based" ways of meeting Australia's Paris Agreement commitments. The University of Melbourne and Australian National University led the collaborative effort, ...

