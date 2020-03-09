AEX Gold Inc.: Vaekstfonden - The Danish State Investment Fund and Greenland Venture A/S increase their position in AEX Gold and AEX Gold accelerates Warrant Expiry Date

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / AEX Gold Inc. ("AEX" or the "Corporation", (TSXV:AEX), the Greenland focused gold mining company, today announced that certain warrant holders of AEX including Vaekstfonden - The Danish State Investment Fund and Greenland Venture A/S, as well as other long term investors, have exercised 8,399,556 warrants, each entitling the holder to receive one common share of the Corporation, at an exercise price per warrant of CAD 0.45, representing gross proceeds to AEX of approximately CAD 3,779,800.

The proceeds of the transaction will be used to help fund the future development of the Corporation's Nalunaq mine and other exploration licences.

Eldur Olafsson, CEO of AEX Gold, said:

"I am delighted to announce that Vaekstfonden and Greenland Venture A/S have decided to exercise their warrants in AEX, providing the Corporation with further capital to progress our vision of building a full-cycle gold mining company in Greenland. Today's announcement is a strong validation of the high-quality nature of the AEX portfolio and of the belief of our investors in the potential of our assets, particularly the high-grade Nalunaq project that has a clear path to near-term cash flow."

In addition, AEX has accelerated the expiry of certain common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), bearing an expiration date of June 28, 2022. The certificate evidencing the Warrants ("Warrant Certificate") provided for acceleration in certain circumstances, which circumstances have now been met. From the period February 6, 2020 to March 5, 2020, the daily volume weighted average price of the Corporation's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange was equal to or greater than CAD 0.50, thus satisfying the acceleration requirements under the Warrants.

Accordingly, Warrant holders have been provided with notification that any Warrants that are not exercised before 5:00 p.m. EST on April 20, 2020, being the 30th trading day following the occurrence of the acceleration event, will expire and be cancelled. If all of the remaining outstanding 4,758,339 Warrants available after the March 6, 2020 acceleration date are exercised, gross proceeds to the Company will total CAD 2,141,247.

About AEX

AEX's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland. The Corporation's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. AEX is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

