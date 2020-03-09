

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy declined sharply in February after rising in the previous month, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers Survey, which measures current situation, fell to 27.4 in February from 41.9 in January. Economists had forecast a reading of 35.7.



Meanwhile, the outlook index that signals future activity decreased to 24.6 in February from 41.8 in the previous month. Economists had expected a score of 37.5.



