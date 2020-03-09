

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) reported Monday that its fiscal 2019 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA grew 21.7 percent to 123.8 million euros from previous year's 101.7 million euros.



EBITDA margin was 3.8 percent, down from 4.1 percent last year.



Consolidated sales climbed to 3.28 billion euros from previous year's 2.46 billion euros. Order intake in 2019 went up 31 percent to 6.2 GW.



The company will present its final figures for the 2019 financial year on March 24.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORDEX-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de