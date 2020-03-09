

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU):



-Earnings: -$17.61 million in Q4 vs. $22.54 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.45 in Q4 vs. $0.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sohu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.85 million or $0.17 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.38 per share -Revenue: $489.65 million in Q4 vs. $464.28 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

