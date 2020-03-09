

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Changyou.com Ltd. (CYOU) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $59.17 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $22.06 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Changyou.com Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $62.34 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.4% to $135.17 million from $99.85 million last year.



Changyou.com Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $62.34 Mln. vs. $23.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $135.17 Mln vs. $99.85 Mln last year.



