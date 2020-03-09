The global post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD) therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 909.86 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD) Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Product (Antidepressants, Anxiolytics, and Other PTSD therapeutics), Geographic Segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of PTSD. In addition, the increasing initiatives by public and private organizations are anticipated to boost the growth of the PSTD therapeutics market.

According to studies, 6-8 out of 10 victims of severe traumatic events experience PTSD. Research shows that over 7.5 million Americans are treated for PTSD annually. PTSD victims have become one of the leading causes of suicide cases in the US. Around 800,000 to 1,000,000 Australians suffer from PTSD at any given time. The military population has witnessed a higher prevalence rate of PTSD in comparison to civilians. All these factors are contributing to the increasing demand for PSTD therapeutics for treatment of people diagnosed with PTSD. Thus, the rising prevalence of PTSD is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD) Therapeutics Market Companies:

AstraZeneca Plc

AstraZeneca Plc operates the business under the Biopharmaceuticals segment, through which the company focuses on the discovery and development of new products. The company offers Quetiapine for the treatment of PTSD.

Azevan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Azevan Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates through the Products business unit. The company is engaged in drug development for novel therapeutics. The company offers SRX246, which is currently under the Phase II trial.

Bionomics Ltd.

Bionomics Ltd. operates under two business segments, namely Drug discovery and development, and Contract services. The company offers BNC210 for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and other trauma and stressor related disorders.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Co. offers products through the following business segments: Human pharmaceutical products and Animal health products. The company offers Prozac (fluoxetine) for the treatment of PTSD patients.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer healthcare, and Vaccines. The company offers Paxil, which is used for the treatment of major depressive disorders (MDD) such as social anxiety disorder, panic disorder, PSTD, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD) Therapeutics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Antidepressants

Anxiolytics

Other PTSD therapeutics

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD) Therapeutics Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

