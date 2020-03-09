Stockholm, March 9, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Stayble Therapeutics AB's shares (short name: STABL) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Stayble Therapeutics belongs to the health care sector and is the 7th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Stayble Therapeutics is a Swedish life science company developing an injectable treatment against chronic low back pain triggered by disc degeneration. Stayble's treatment offers the patient a completely new way to treat its chronic low back pain, and the company is currently planning to launch a multinational clinical phase 2b study in 2020. Stayble Therapeutics was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. "We are considerably strengthened by the great interest from investors in our new issue at First North Growth Market, which was oversubscribed with over SEK 150 million by over 4,000 interested investors. We are grateful for the confidence shown by the market which enables the start of the Phase 2b clinical trial in Q2 2020," said Andreas Gerward, CEO Stayble Therapeutics. "We welcome Stayble Therapeutics to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, where it will make a compelling addition to our health care sector," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We congratulate Stayble Therapeutics on its successful listing and look forward to supporting the company on its continued journey as a member of the Nasdaq family." Stayble Therapeutics AB has appointed Mangold Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com