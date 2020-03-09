

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable in February, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Monday.



The jobless rate held steady at a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent in February, in line with expectations.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent in the preceding month.



In January, the number of unemployed persons decreased by 3,196 from the previous month to 117,822.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, decreased to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous month.



