

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's merchandise trade balance swung to deficit in January, as exports and imports declined, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Monday.



The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 365 million in January versus a surplus of EUR 510 million last year. In December, the trade surplus was EUR 310 million.



In January, exports declined 18.3 percent year-on-year and imports fell 3.7 percent.



Exports to the EU countries decreased 21.4 percent and imports fell 4.5 percent. Shipments to countries outside the EU decreased 13.2 percent, while imports rose 2.5 percent.



