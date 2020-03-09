Sri Lanka's Ceylon Electricity Board is seeking proposals for 20 solar power projects ranging in size from 3 MW to 10 MW. The projects are part of the third phase of the 'Soorya Bala Sangramaya' (Battle for Solar Energy) program.The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Sri Lanka's largest electricity provider, has issued a tender for 150 MW of solar power. The company hopes to build 20 solar projects ranging in size from 3 MW to 10 MW. The facilities will be built in different locations and each of them will be connected each to different grid substations. The ceiling price for the tender is LKR ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...