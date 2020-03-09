Hunter Powell Is The Up-And-Coming Artist To Look Out For Today

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Everyone seems to be rooting for up-and-coming artists left and right but there are those that are carving their path and sooner or later, making it big. Just like R&B singer, songwriter, and producer Hunter Powell.

His artistic process is simple - he makes beats and sings to them. He has since started releasing music since 2017. He first dropped his song, "Weakness" followed by his album "Distractions" in 2018 and "Brain Broke" in 2019. His latest release was his single "Numb Night" in December. You might have listened to his most popular song, Mai Tai with over 66,000 plays. Because of his songs and how a lot of people can relate to it, he has built a following in just two years.

Hunter talks about love, heartbreak, and the complexities of modern love. It's so easy to vibe with his songs since it's something that we're all familiar with in one way or another.

Last February 16, Hunter teased his newest EP "I Knew You" in an Instagram post that shows a photo of heart-shaped baby blue petals. Hunter also released an exclusive look at his upcoming EP on his Instagram and shares a 30-second version of one of the tracks. It starts with a stirring piano melody then followed with hip-hop beats that will surely leave his listeners hooked.

The track also has a visual counterpart with baby blue petals that forms a heart and then are slowly withering away. For sure, there is meaning in the visuals. What about the flowing of the petals away from the heart? Well, we'll all hear it soon from the rest of the tracks in the EP.

The five-track record shows off his smoky vocals and songs that are perfectly layered with beautiful, R&B, hip-hop composition produced into chart-topping hit songs. This EP is a fresh collaboration with top American record producer, Bkorn. Bkorn is best known for producing for Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Lil Kim, Chinx, Lil Wayne, and many more.

When it comes to music production, this is the first time that Hunter is hands-off in the production. He has written and produced his own music since. However, a collaboration with Bkorn is an opportunity that everyone else his age is hoping to have and for sure, his fans are thrilled as he is.

This is Hunter's biggest release to date. A collaboration with a top music producer is a pretty big deal. So one thing is for sure: Hunter Powell has the making of a star in the music industry and his career is surely heading in the right direction. Hunter should be fastening his seat by now because aside from more collaborations with producers, we might be seeing collaborations with artists any time soon.

Listen to his songs and find out for yourself what we're talking about.

His songs are now available for streaming on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple.

