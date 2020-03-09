EXCHANGE NOTICE 9 MARCH 2020, SHARES ARRANGEMENTS DUE TO EXTRAORDINARY MARKET CONDITIONS Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to adjust the Dynamic Volatility Guards for all shares admitted for trading on the main market and First North Growth Market Finland allowing increased volatility due to extraordinary market conditions on 9 March, 2020. Thresholds for Dynamic Volatility Guards have been doubled. Accordingly the thresholds for cancellation of trades will be based on the Dynamic Volatility Guard active for the relevant instruments. Nasdaq will review the market situation and may decide to revert to normal market conditions during continuous trading on 9 March, 2020. In such a situation the Exchange will publish a notice to the market. If not stated otherwise the market conditions will be reverted to normal as of Tuesday 10 March, 2020. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260