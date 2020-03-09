The House Magazine Launches Women in Westminster: The 100

LONDON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 9 March 2020, The House magazine is launching the first annual celebration of 100 of the most influential women in Westminster, following on from International Women's Day. The 100 have been chosen by a panel of independent judges, comprising key figures with extensive experience throughout Westminster. The list is made up of Parliamentarians, Civil Servants, Journalists, Public Affairs Specialists, Political Commentators and other influencers.

Supported by Lloyds Banking Group, Women in Westminster: The 100 is featured on politicshome.com and will be published alongside the next edition of The House magazine, both titles within the Dods media portfolio.

The list will be celebrated during an evening reception taking place at the House of Commons on 9 March, attended by the 100, Parliamentarians and campaign patrons.

Patrons include Conservative Vice-Chair for Women Dr Caroline Johnson MP, Chief People Officer at the Cabinet Office Rupert McNeil, Senior Fellow at The Institute for Government Jill Rutter and Baroness Jenkin of Kennington, the Founder of Women2Win.

Baroness Jenkin stated "I welcome this initiative which helps to highlight the work of women in Westminster, both in front line politics and those who influence behind the scenes. There is still much to do but when one looks at footage and photos and numbers from even a decade or so ago there is much to be proud of. I congratulate Dods and The House Magazine for realising that recognition matters."

Please see the inaugural 100 below:

