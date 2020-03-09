Condor Capital Management Selected by NJBIZ for Best Places to Work in NJ Award for 2020

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / We are pleased to announce that Condor Capital Management has been chosen this year for NJBIZ's Best Places to Work in New Jersey award as part of the "small company" category. This marks the eighth year we have qualified for placement in this prestigious list. To view the full list of winners, please click here.

Through a program that conducts confidential surveys of employees, NJBIZ gathers feedback on different employers to offer insights into the most well-liked workplaces in the state. This data is used to analyze various facets of each company, including but not limited to employee benefits, work-life balance, salary, and culture. These factors are all taken into consideration in generating a list of top-ranking employers.

"We take pride in fostering a positive environment that allows our employees to be fully engaged and fulfilled in their work. If you asked anyone in our team, I think you would hear the same thing," said Chief Compliance Officer Michael Walliser. "It's important to us that we provide our clients with the best possible service, and to achieve that, it's also important to make sure our people are happy with what they do. We're honored to be recognized by NJBIZ this year."

Founded in 1988, Condor Capital Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor based in Martinsville, N.J. employing 20 professional and support staff. Since Condor is a fee-only investment management firm, its fees are based on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor is always working in a client's best interests and utilizes an integrated approach to investment management that includes thorough financial planning advice on a complimentary, as-needed basis.

For more information on Condor Capital Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com or call 732-356-7323.

