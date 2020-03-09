Gaby Inc: GABY Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Appoints Maureen Putman as Chief Marketing Advisor

SANTA ROSA, CA and CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY) (OTCQB:GABLF), a California based consumer packaged goods company using cannabinoids (whole plant, isolates and distillates) as foundational ingredients in a range of wellness oriented branded products sold in the regulated cannabis sector in California as well as the mainstream grocery channel across the United States, today announced two changes to its board of directors:

Charles Mannix is leaving the GABY Board of Directors due to an immediate need to focus on other pressing business matters that require his full attention. Mr. Mannix continues to be a shareholder and strong supporter of GABY's management, board and strategy.

Maureen Putman has agreed to take on a more active role in GABY consulting as Chief Marketing Advisor. As such Maureen is resigning from the Board of Directors to concentrate on sales, marketing and brand building for GABY as we ramp up sales in the months to come.

"I would like to thank Charles and Maureen for their contribution to the GABY board of directors and am gratified that even though they are leaving the board they both remain supporters of GABY and in Maureen's case will be even more involved in the operations," said Margot Micallef, Founder, President and CEO of GABY.

"I have enjoyed my involvement with the GABY board of directors and have a high degree of respect for the members with whom I have served. I regret that other matters requiring my full attention are pulling me away from GABY but hope to one day again be of service to the Company," said Charles Mannix.

"My increasing involvement with GABY's marketing activities makes my role as a board member of GABY more challenging" said Maureen Putman. She continued: "I am therefore resigning from the Board to better serve GABY as we ramp up in the year to come. Like Charles, I too have enjoyed working with the high calibre board members that Ms. Micallef has attracted to the board."

"Maureen's involvement with large CPG companies from early start up to mature operating company serves GABY well and we are grateful to have her increasing involvement with our company," concluded Margot Micallef.

It is not expected that the Company will fill these vacancies at this time.

GABY is a U.S.-focused, consumer packaged goods company operating a family of brands in the cannabis industry and in the mainstream grocery channel. Through its subsidiaries GABY indirectly holds licenses and permits issued by the California Department of Health, the California Bureau of Cannabis Control and the County of Sonoma for manufacturing and distribution and license applications pending for cultivation and nursery licenses with the California Department of Food and Agriculture. With these licenses and permits to operate in the cannabis channel, and its existing infrastructure of major retailers and an extensive broker and distribution network in the mainstream channel, GABY has successfully brought a number of its proprietary, acquired and third-party brands to market in both the licensed and mainstream market.

Margot and her sister Gabriella co-founded GABY after Gabriella received a dire cancer diagnosis which spurred the sisters to prolong Gabriella's life through a holistic approach to health. Today, GABY is a wellness company with a diverse range of products that use cannabis, hemp and hemp derived cannabinoids to address a variety of dietary and health concerns. Although Gabriella ultimately passed away from her illness, she lived exponentially longer than doctors predicted. Her memory and passion live on through GABY's mission: to empower people to live healthy lives without compromise.

GABY's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "GABLF". For more information, visit www.GABYInc.com.

