The following information is based on a press release from Electrolux AB (Electrolux) published on March 9, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Electrolux held on February 21, 2020 resolved on a share distribution in newly formed company Electrolux Professional, whereby one (1) share of series A in Electrolux will entitle to one (1) share of series A in Electrolux Professional and one (1) share of series B in Electrolux will entitle to one (1) share of series B in Electrolux Professional. The scheduled Ex-date is March 18, 2020. The trading of shares in Electrolux Professional is expected to commence on March 23, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Electrolux (ELUXB). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=761263