ACSA: Safety-The Most Important Accessory When Snowmobiling

EAST LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Vigilance, knowledge and experience are necessary requirements to staying safe while snowmobiling this season. Here are some other tips from the American Council of Snowmobile Associations (ACSA):

Not a drop-No amount of alcohol or drug consumption is ever safe when operating a snowmobile. It's simple - don't ride impaired.

"Safe snowmobiling requires good vision, balance, coordination and reaction time. Using alcohol and prescription or illegal drugs affects these abilities and impairs snowmobile operation," said ACSA President Scott Herzog.

Careful crossing-Pay close attention when crossing a roadway. Come to a complete stop at a right angle to the road and make sure you are in a standing position so you can see and be seen by vehicles on the roadway. Never stop on the roadway.

Safe going-Don't cause a crash, or be involved in one, due to excessive speed or careless operation. Stay in control at all times and be ready to react.

Night rider-Be safe and slow down while riding a snowmobile at night and make sure you don't "over ride your headlights.' A snowmobile's headlights illuminate only about 200 feet in front of your snowmobile, so, if you're driving faster than 45 miles per hour, you're going so fast that you pass through the area lit up by your headlights before you can safely stop.

Proper safety measures and knowledge can go a long way in the enjoyment of snowmobiling for everyone.

"It's simple - slow down and come back alive," said Herzog.

Visit www.saferiderssafetyawareness.org for more snowmobile safety information.

