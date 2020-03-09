Algeco to Update Investor Relations Website

LONDON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Algeco Investments B.V. ("Algeco") announced that it will update its investor relations website with effect from 9 March 2020. The updated financial results website will be available at https://www.algeco.com/investors/financial-reports.html and will include a password-protection feature. Access will be granted to existing and prospective lenders and noteholders and certain other eligible parties (including securities analysts and rating agencies) who have registered for an account. Algeco invites all interested parties to register at their earliest convenience by clicking here. https://www.algeco.com/investors/investor-registration.html

About Algeco

Algeco is Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular space. We create smart places for people to live, work and learn. We deliver for our customers, wherever, whatever and whenever the need. We are:

Available: wherever the project, big or small, we can deliver anywhere.

Adaptable: whatever the customers need - space, furniture, equipment, connectivity - we provide turnkey solutions.

Reliable: whenever we are required we have the expertise to get it right first time.

Headquartered in London, Algeco has operations in 23 countries with approximately 250,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodation rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting and BUKO Bouw & Winkels in The Netherlands, Malthus Uniteam in Norway, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand and Algeco Chengdong in China.

For further information:

Investor relations

Phil Vellacott

investor.relations@algeco.com

+44 (0)784-156-3541

Media enquiries

Tulchan Communications

algeco@tulchangroup.com

+44 (0)207-353-4200