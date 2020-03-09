Mindtree Named Market Leader in Digital Transformation by ISG

Next-Gen ADM Services Archetype Report Highlights Mindtree's Dedication to Digital Business

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has been recognized by ISG as an archetype leader in digital transformation. The ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen ADM Services Archetype Report highlights Mindtree's capabilities in continuous testing, agile development, digital business dedication and vision and future investment.

ISG analysts specifically noted Mindtree's capabilities in digital transformation. The report also describes the company as a noteworthy player in leveraging packaged software platforms and managed services. Mindtree's leadership recognition stems from its capabilities in agile development, where 65 percent of its staff are trained in Scrum, 15 percent in SAFe and 10 percent in Kanban. Additionally, Mindtree's dedicated digital business unit supports more than 100 clients across cloud, automation, mobility and AI.

As a proof point to Mindtree's continued dedication and investment in digital transformation, the report highlights the company's Digital Pumpkin ideation center to help clients develop and refine innovative digital solutions, accelerators and tools.

The ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance Services Archetype Report assesses service providers based on their capabilities to augment traditional ADM services with emerging technologies and methodologies - like agile, DevOps, automation, digital and modernization techniques - to deliver application outsourcing projects. It also assesses provider capabilities in incorporating new approaches to develop and deliver applications that focus on business outcomes.

"Our ability to deliver business-driving digital transformation services to our clients is a big differentiator for us," said Manas Chakraborty, Global Head of Enterprise Service Lines for Mindtree. "Being recognized by ISG for our dedication and ability to support a wide variety of organizations with their digital initiatives is further evidence of this. We look forward to helping our customers excel in their business journeys."

Access the full report here: https://www.mindtree.com/about/awards-recognitions/mindtree-named-leader-next-gen-adm-services-isg-provider-lenstm-archetype-report-2020

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com .

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 300+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 18 countries and over 40 offices across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 21,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

For more information, contact:

INDIA

Swetha Ganesan

Mindtree Ltd

+91-9789061981

Swetha.Ganesan@mindtree.com

UNITED STATES

Erik Arvidson

Matter

+1-978-518-4542

mindtree@matternow.com

EUROPE

Edward Stevenson

Hotwire

+44-783-459-7877

Edward.Stevenson@hotwireglobal.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg