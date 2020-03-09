

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's trade surplus decreased in January, as exports fell and imports rose, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The trade surplus fell to CZK 15.139 billion in January from CZK 17.493 billion in the same month a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of CZK 14.6 billion.



In December, trade deficit was CZK 7.09 billion.



Exports fell 0.3 percent annually in January, while imports rose 0.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted exports and imports increased 2.6 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively, in January.



