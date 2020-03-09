The global automotive heat exchanger market is expected to grow by USD 8.5 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005081/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Many developing countries lack effective rail services for logistics. This is forcing freight companies to choose roadways as a reliable mode for transportation. For instance, companies operating in China and India extensively use heavy, medium, and light-duty vehicles for transporting cargo. This is due to the high price of railway freight services, poor last-mile connectivity, and lack of sufficient freight trains in these countries. Hence, the high reliance on IC engine vehicles by the transportation sector will be crucial in driving the growth of the global automotive heat exchanger market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41288

As per Technavio, the increasing sales of passenger cars will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market: Increasing Sales of Passenger Cars

Globally, the sale of passenger cars has been witnessing steady growth over the past few years. For instance, the sale of SUVs in 2018 was 3% higher than the previous year. In addition, the lowering of car loan interest rates in countries such as the US has encouraged consumers to inest in high-end and luxury vehicles. Prominent OEMs such as Toyota have announced their plans to expand their production capacities to cater to the growing demand for passenger cars. With the growth in the sale of passenger vehicles, the demand for automotive heat exchangers will significantly increase during the forecast period.

"Increase in the demand for lightweight and compact heat exchangers and the rising popularity of brazed copper heat exchangers will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive heat exchanger market by application (passenger cars, LCVs, and M and HCVs) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the automotive heat exchanger market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing disposable incomes and the launch of new car models by OEMs in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Application

Passenger cars

LCVs

M and HCVs

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005081/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/