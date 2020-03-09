Professor Peter Flach's vast experience and expertise set to support XMOS's drive within the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market

XMOS, a company at the leading edge of the AIoT, today announces the appointment of Bristol University artificial intelligence (AI) professor and Turing fellow Peter Flach as special advisor.

An internationally-renowned researcher in data science and machine learning, professor Flach joins XMOS just after its announcement of xcore.ai the world's first crossover processor that enables device manufacturers to affordably build artificial intelligence into devices, with prices from just $1.

The launch of xcore.ai and appointment of Flach marks a new phase in XMOS's business, as it looks to kick start the $3 trillion artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market with a disruptively economical platform.

Commenting on his appointment, Flach said: "XMOS is at the forefront of AI, making the technology available and affordable for the first time to almost every industry. The AIoT is one of the biggest opportunities device manufacturers have to differentiate, but it's not something they can do easily without companies like XMOS."

XMOS CEO Mark Lippett said: "Peter is one of the biggest names in artificial intelligence there are few people more qualified than him on the subject. His knowledge of AI will be crucial for XMOS as we look to unlock the AIoT market with xcore.ai."

Professor Flach's current Google Scholar profile lists more than 300 publications that have accumulated over 11,000 citations and a Hirsch index of 51 (as of February 2020). He is the current editor in chief of Machine Learning Journal and publishes regularly in the leading data mining and AI journals including Communications of the ACM, Data Mining and Knowledge Discovery, Machine Learning, and Neurocomputing. He is President of the European Association for Data Science.

He is also author of Simply Logical: Intelligent Reasoning By Example and Machine Learning: The Art And Science Of Algorithms That Make Sense Of Data, which has to date sold over 15,000 copies and has established itself as a key reference in machine learning with translations into Russian, Mandarin and Japanese.

About XMOS

XMOS stands at the intersection between voice-processing, edge AI and the IoT (AIoT). XMOS's unique silicon architecture and differentiated software delivers class-leading voice-enabled solutions to AIoT applications.

