Increasing Awareness About Treatment Methods and Favorable Reimbursement Policies are at Helm of Recent Growth of Global Scar Treatment Market

- Scar treatment market has been getting considerable limelight in recent year. Favorable reimbursement policies for treatment several scars will act as a major driving factor for growth

- Research and development on different treatment methods and techniques are also emerging in the global market that will further help in overall development

ALBANY, New York, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now published a research report that talks about overall working dynamics of the global Scar Treatment Market. The research report tries to shed light on different growth factors, restraining or key challenges, important segments, geographical segmentation, and the state of the competitive landscape. According to the research report, the global scar treatment market is growing at a promising CAGR of 8.3% for the given period of forecast that ranges from 2019 to 2027. In 2018 the valuation of the global market was around US$15.08 Bn. With the aforementioned rate of growth, the valuation of the scar market will rise up to massive US$32.14 Bn by the fall of 2027.

Key Findings in the Research Report:

The global scar treatment market is broadly segmented in terms of scar type, type of treatment, channel of distribution, and by region

Based on type of scar, the global scar treatment market is segmented into contracture scars, hypertrophic scars and keloids, acne & atrophic scars, and others (stretch marks). Of these, the segment of acne & atrophic scars is expected to account for a majority share in the global market in the coming years of the forecast period

In addition to this, growing cases of hospitalization and acne vulgaris because of accidents and physical trauma incidents are some of the important factors that are projected to propel the demand for atrophic scars treatment. The segment of hypertrophic & keloids is the next significant contributor after the atrophic & acne segment, because of the increasing number of patient base.

Based on type of treatment, the global scar treatment market is segmented into laser treatment (excimer laser, pulsed dye laser, and CO2 lasers), topical products (silicone sheets, sprays, oils, gels, and creams), injectable, and others. Among these, the segment of topical products is projected to account for a larger share in the global scar treatment market. Larger share of the segment is primarily attributed to rising incidences of rolling acne, ice pick scars, and general acne. Such incidences will help in boosting the demand for topical OTC medications along with prescription antibiotics, which are typically used as first level of measure for infection control.

In terms of channel of distribution, hospital pharmacies is projected to emerge as the leading segment in the global scar treatment. In 2018, the segment held a considerable market share and it will continue to dominate the global market in coming years of the forecast period.

Explore a 209 Pages report with detailed research, incisive insights, and in-depth country levels estimations. Gain business intelligence on global Scar Treatment Market by Treatment Type - Topical Products (Creams, Gels, Silicone Sheets, Others (Sprays, Oils, etc.), Laser Treatment (CO2 Lasers, Pulsed Dye Laser, and Excimer Laser), Injectables; Scar Type - Atrophic & Acne Scars, Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids, Contracture Scars, and Others (Stretch Marks); Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Global Scar Treatment Market - Key Driving Factors

One of the biggest driving factors for the growth of the global scar treatment market is the increasing incidences of accidents, trauma that will lead to some form of scarring. As people are becoming more aware about such treatments, the market is expected to generate significant revenue in coming years

Another important driving factor for the development of the global market is the improving reimbursement policies across the globe is also working in favor of the development of the global scar treatment market

Global Scar Treatment Market - Key Restraining Factors

Even though the market growth is predicted to reach stellar valuation, there are some factors that might slow down the growth. Some important restraints are given below:

Currently, these scar treatments such as laser treatment are relatively costly. This makes them unaffordable for the lower income sections of the society. This may lead to slowing down the market growth in the near future.

Nonetheless, with emergence and easy availability of novel scar treatment products will help to compensate for the market slowdown.

Global Scar Treatment Market - Geographical Outlook

North America has been the leading segment of the global scar treatment market in recent years. This is because of the highly developed healthcare infrastructure coupled with several initiatives and campaigns set up by the government

has been the leading segment of the global scar treatment market in recent years. This is because of the highly developed healthcare infrastructure coupled with several initiatives and campaigns set up by the government Moreover, presence of large number of prominent players and early availability & adoption of newer products is also responsible for the development of North America market

market On the other hand, regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to witness a highly promising rate of growth due to the increasing patient base and growing economic power in developing nations such as China and India

Global Scar Treatment Market - Key Market Players

Some of the prominent brands in the global scar treatment market are Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Pacific World Corporation, Merz Pharma, Sientra, Inc., Velius, LLC, CCA Industries, Inc., and Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Investor AB)

Market Segmentation is as follows

Treatment Type

Topical Products

Creams



Gels



Silicone Sheets



Others (Sprays, Oils, etc.)

Laser Treatment

CO2 Lasers



Pulsed Dye Laser



Excimer Laser

Injectables

Scar Type

Atrophic & Acne Scars

Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids

Contracture Scars

Others (Stretch Marks)

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

