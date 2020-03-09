Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 09-March-2020 / 10:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Transaction in own securities The Company announces that it purchased the following number of its A ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Ltd as part of its buyback programme announced on 5th March 2020. Date of Purchase 6 March 2020 Number of A ordinary shares of 40p each 6,000 Highest price paid per share 830.000 Lowest price paid per share 824.000 Volume weighted average price paid per share 828.000 The Company intends to hold these shares in Treasury. Following the purchase of the said shares Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 33,619,834 'A' ordinary shares of GBP0.40 each. Of this total, 1,246,861 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in Fullers is 32,372,973 This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fullers, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme. This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction. Enquiries: Séverine Béquin Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES: Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each Date of Purchases: 6 March 2020 Investment firm: Numis Securities Ltd Aggregate information Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 828.000 6,000 Individual Transactions: Number of Transaction price Time of Execution venue shares (per share) transaction purchased 1000 830 14:59:59 XLON 3000 830 15:04:37 XLON 2000 824 15:17:45 XLON ------End----- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA Sequence No.: 51176 EQS News ID: 992447 End of Announcement EQS News Service

