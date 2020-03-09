The global automotive engine sensors market is expected to grow by USD 8.22 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing demand for fuel-efficiency, safety, and reduced emissions has increased the number of sensors in vehicles. For instance, pressure sensors, position sensors, and temperature sensors used in the engine help in improving the overall efficiency of the vehicle, thereby providing a better driving and travel experience. In addition, the rising disposable income in developing countries across APAC has increased the consumer demand for high-end and luxury cars that are equipped with better safety and performance features. Also, several regulations across the world are compelling automobile manufacturers to integrate safety systems even in the mid-end and low-end car segments. These factors are expected to drive the demand for automotive engine sensors during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for ceramic capacitive pressure sensors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automotive Engine Sensors Market: Increasing Demand for Ceramic Capacitive Pressure Sensors

Many automotive OEMs are increasing the preference for ceramic capacitive pressure sensors owing to the high sensitivity and low power consumption of ceramic transducers. These sensors are stable at varying temperatures, and are vacuum resistant. Moreover, they offer high overload resistance which is crucial for automobile applications. Moreover, ceramic transducer technology requires simple packaging, which reduces the overall cost of manufacturing. Therefore, the increasing demand for ceramic capacitive pressure sensors is expected to boost the growth of the global automotive engine sensors market during the forecast period.

"Increasing demand for pressure sensors and advances in MEMS packaging techniques will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automotive Engine Sensors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive engine sensors marketby product (process sensors and position sensors and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the automotive engine sensors market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high demand and sale of automobiles. Moreover, growing advancements in the regional automotive powertrain market are expected to boost market growth.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Product

Process sensors

Position sensors

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

