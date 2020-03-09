Apttus and HighPoint, an IQVIA Company, Expand Quote-to-Cash System Integrator (SI) Partnership Across the Globe

Apttus and HighPoint, an IQVIA company, Have Partnered To Bring Digital Transformation To Tech Projects Across the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry

SAN MATEO, California, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apttus , the Middle Office leader, today announced its partnership with HighPoint, an IQVIA company, a global IT services company with a rich history of delivering advice, implementation, and outsourcing services to the Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS) industries.

HighPoint, an IQVIA company, is on a mission to drive healthcare forward by providing the best technology, seamlessly integrated with IQVIA data, and further enhanced by IQVIA's time-proven excellence in the delivery of advisory, implementation, and outsourcing services.

IQVIA selected Apttus as a partner because of the solution's proven track record in allowing manufacturers to grow business faster though intelligent and integrated quoting and contract management, as well as tender and revenue management processes. In addition, the modular set-up of the platform provides companies the flexibility in selecting the right capability at the right time, while ensuring the opportunity to scale in scope and size through company maturity.

"Apttus and HighPoint, an IQVIA company, have successfully delivered HLS tech projects and programs in the past in Europe, and we are thrilled to take the partnership to the next level now in Apttus' revamped partner program," said Martin Veldhof, Director SI Alliances EMEA at Apttus. "IQVIA is an HLS consulting powerhouse and we are looking forward to creating synergies in this dynamic vertical between both our companies both in Europe and North America."

"Apttus is a leading technology solution in the domain of pricing, contracting, and tender management with a rapidly increasing footprint within the vertical of Life Sciences," said Ruven Remo Eul, Sr. Principal of Global Pricing and Tender Management at IQVIA. "We have successfully collaborated with Apttus and jointly delivered client projects for the past years and we are proud to deepen this trusted partnership, as we strongly believe it will bring even more value and benefits to our clients within Life Sciences."

