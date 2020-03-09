

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices plunged over 20 percent on Monday after OPEC and non-OPEC allies failed on Friday to agree on how much oil production to cut amid the coronavirus outbreak.



The selloff deepened after Saudi Arabia slashed its official prices by the most in at least 20 years over the weekend and signaled to buyers it would ramp up output. Russia said its companies were free to pump as much as they could.



Benchmark Brent crude slumped 21 percent to $35.66 a barrel, after having fallen more than 30 percent earlier in the day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 23 percent at $31.81 per barrel.



After Russia refused to join production cuts with OPEC, Saudi Arabia announced massive discounts to its official selling prices for April. The kingdom is also reportedly preparing to increase its production above the 10 million barrel per day mark, according to Reuters.



Goldman Sachs cut its second and third quarter Brent forecast to $30 per barrel, citing the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and a significant collapse in oil demand due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.



With an expected third-quarter supply surplus of 1.2 million bpd, Goldman Sachs said the fundamental rebalancing could require oil prices falling to operational stress levels for high-cost producers with well-head cash costs near $20/bbl.



