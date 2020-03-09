Correction refers to the following. The list of instruments attached to the original exchange notice was incomplete and has been updated to include additional instruments, such as Exchange Traded Funds and share related instruments. For a complete list, see attached file. Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to adjust the Dynamic Volatility Guards for all shares admitted for trading on the Main Market and First North Growth Market allowing increased volatility due to extraordinary market conditions on March 9, 2020. Thresholds for Dynamic Volatility Guards will be doubled. See the appendix for liquidity bands for each instrument. Accordingly the thresholds for cancellation of trades will be based on the Dynamic Volatility Guard active for the relevant instruments. Nasdaq will review the market situation and may decide to revert to normal market conditions during continues trading on Monday, March 9. In such a situation the Exchange will publish a notice to the market. If not stated otherwise the market conditions will be reverted to normal as of Tuesday, March 10. Contact: Trading Surveillance Phone: +46 8 405 62 90 Email: tss@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=761295